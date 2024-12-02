Expert.ai Showcases AI Innovations at Milan 2024

Expert.ai S.p.A. (IT:EXAI) has released an update.
Expert.ai S.p.A., an enterprise AI solutions leader, will participate in the ‘Mid & Small in Milan 2024’ event, presenting their business and financial results to the financial community. This event provides Italian companies a platform to showcase their achievements, with Expert.ai’s CEO Dario Pardi sharing insights on the company’s innovations and successful implementations. With a significant client base, the company continues to leverage AI for digital transformation across various sectors.
