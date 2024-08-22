Expert Ratings For Zuora

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Zuora's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $10.00 $12.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $10.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zuora. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zuora compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Zuora Better

Zuora Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The firm offers a Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora Payments, Zephr, Zuora Platform, and other software that support and expand upon the core offerings. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Zuora's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zuora showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.47% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -12.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zuora's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zuora's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

