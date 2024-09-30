Expert Ratings For Westlake

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Westlake (NYSE:WLK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Westlake, presenting an average target of $165.71, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $160.17, the current average has increased by 3.46%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Westlake by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $162.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $170.00 $180.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $174.00 $157.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Underweight $135.00 $123.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $171.00 $167.00 John Roberts Mizuho Announces Outperform $170.00 - Joshua Raskin UBS Lowers Neutral $160.00 $172.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Westlake's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Westlake's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Westlake: A Closer Look

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Westlake: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Westlake's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Westlake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

