Expert Ratings For Western Digital

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $91.9, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.26% lower than the prior average price target of $95.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Western Digital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $95.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $75.00 $88.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $92.00 $85.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Western Digital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Western Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Digital analyst ratings.

Discovering Western Digital: A Closer Look

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Understanding the Numbers: Western Digital's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Western Digital showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.87% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Western Digital adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

