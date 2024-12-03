Expert Ratings For Webster Finl

Ratings for Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.43, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $56.29, the current average has increased by 7.35%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Webster Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $59.00 $52.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $63.00 $60.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $62.00 $57.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $50.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $55.00 $58.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Webster Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Webster Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Webster Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Webster Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Webster Finl

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The company's segment includes Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Webster Finl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Webster Finl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.41% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Webster Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Webster Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Webster Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Webster Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

