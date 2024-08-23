Expert Ratings For Warby Parker

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.83, with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 6.45%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $16.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Warby Parker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $18.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $20.00 - Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $15.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Warby Parker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Warby Parker's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and developing designer prescription glasses and contacts, and providing the facility of eye exams and vision tests. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Warby Parker

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Warby Parker displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Warby Parker's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Warby Parker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

