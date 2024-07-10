Expert Ratings For Warby Parker

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Warby Parker, revealing an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.67% increase from the previous average price target of $15.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Warby Parker by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $16.00 $15.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Warby Parker's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and developing designer prescription glasses and contacts, and providing the facility of eye exams and vision tests. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

Financial Insights: Warby Parker

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Warby Parker displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.34%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Warby Parker's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

