Expert Ratings For Viridian Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.86, along with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. A 12.88% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $30.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Viridian Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $23.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $27.00 $37.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $31.00 $36.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Viridian Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viridian Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Viridian Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Viridian Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease. Its product candidate VRDN-001 is an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed for the potential treatment for patients with thyroid eye disease.

Breaking Down Viridian Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Viridian Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -67419.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viridian Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viridian Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Viridian Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

