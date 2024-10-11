Expert Ratings For Valneva

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 3.92% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Valneva by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valneva. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valneva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Valneva's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Valneva's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Valneva's Background

Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes three vaccines for travelers. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, IXCHIQ; Covid includes development, manufacturing, & distribution related to the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; & Technologies and services which relate to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The company generates the majority of its revenue from product sales.

Valneva's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Valneva's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Valneva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -65.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valneva's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valneva's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Valneva's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

