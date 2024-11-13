Expert Ratings For Upbound Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.5, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Experiencing a 2.28% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $36.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Upbound Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Joseph Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $38.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $33.00 $36.00 John Hecht Jefferies Lowers Hold $35.00 $37.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Upbound Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Upbound Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Upbound Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Upbound Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Upbound Group

Upbound Group Inc is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. It has four operating segments; The Rent-A-Center Business segment operates lease-to-own stores, the Acima segment offers the lease-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer, and also offers the lease-to-own transaction through virtual offering solutions across e-commerce, digital, and mobile channels, Mexico segment offers lease-to-own stores in Mexico. The franchising segment offers the sale of rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the Acima segment.

Upbound Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Upbound Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Upbound Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upbound Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upbound Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Upbound Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

