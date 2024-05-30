Expert Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $569.14, with a high estimate of $675.00 and a low estimate of $460.00. This current average has decreased by 3.96% from the previous average price target of $592.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of UnitedHealth Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $597.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $562.00 $545.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Maintains Buy $600.00 - Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $555.00 $596.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $560.00 $534.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $571.00 $566.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $546.00 $607.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $525.00 $600.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $584.00 $618.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Announces Hold $460.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 - Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Maintains Buy $675.00 $675.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Overweight $551.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Financial Milestones: UnitedHealth Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UnitedHealth Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.56% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.41%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, UnitedHealth Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

