Expert Ratings For Thor Industries

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $111.0, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a 3.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $107.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Thor Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $95.00 $95.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $124.00 $119.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $105.00 $95.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $120.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Thor Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Thor Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Thor Industries

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of total sales. In fiscal 2024, the company wholesaled 186,908 units and generated over $10 billion in revenue.

Breaking Down Thor Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Thor Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

