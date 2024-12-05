Expert Ratings For Texas Roadhouse

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Texas Roadhouse and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $199.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $234.00 and a low estimate of $162.00. Marking an increase of 5.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $189.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Texas Roadhouse's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $213.00 - Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Buy $209.00 $215.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $185.00 $175.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $160.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Hold $195.00 $180.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $207.00 $202.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $162.00 $155.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $205.00 $190.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $200.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $234.00 $206.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $195.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $202.00 $196.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $201.00 $192.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $195.00 $190.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Texas Roadhouse. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Texas Roadhouse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Texas Roadhouse's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Texas Roadhouse's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Roadhouse analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company's operating segment includes Texas Roadhouse; Bubba's 33 and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Texas Roadhouse segment.

Texas Roadhouse's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Texas Roadhouse showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.48% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Roadhouse's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Texas Roadhouse adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TXRH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Gordon Haskett Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TXRH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.