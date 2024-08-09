Expert Ratings For Synaptics

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $91.25, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Highlighting a 17.98% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $111.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Synaptics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $90.00 $115.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $80.00 $105.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $95.00 $110.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $100.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synaptics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Synaptics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Synaptics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Synaptics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Synaptics analyst ratings.

Delving into Synaptics's Background

Synaptics Inc is a global producer of semiconductor solutions for the mobile, PC, and Internet of Things markets. The company develops human interface solutions that enable touch, display, fingerprint, video, audio, voice, AI, and connectivity functions for smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things products, and other electronic devices. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China. The company operates in one segment: the development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor products used in electronic devices and products.

Breaking Down Synaptics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Synaptics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Synaptics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.63%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synaptics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Synaptics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SYNA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SYNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.