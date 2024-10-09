Expert Ratings For Spirit Airlines

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 0 4 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 2

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $2.29, along with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $1.50. A decline of 21.03% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Spirit Airlines by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Negative $1.50 $2.25 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Negative $2.25 $2.50 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Sell $2.75 $3.50 Helane Becker TD Cowen Announces Sell $2.00 - Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $2.75 $3.25 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Negative $2.50 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Spirit Airlines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spirit Airlines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Spirit Airlines's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Spirit Airlines's Background

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge. Flight crews are entirely interchangeable across all aircraft, and maintenance and other support services are simplified due to not having an overly complex fleet. The company has one operating segment, air transportation, owing to its system wide route structure. It may decide to expand its network if a market is underserved or overpriced. The majority of revenue is derived from the United States.

Financial Insights: Spirit Airlines

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Spirit Airlines's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Spirit Airlines's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spirit Airlines's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spirit Airlines's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Spirit Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

