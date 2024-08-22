Expert Ratings For SL Green Realty

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated SL Green Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 16.69% from the previous average price target of $47.92.

The perception of SL Green Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman B of A Securities Raises Neutral $62.00 $59.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $68.00 $53.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $51.00 $44.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $38.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $58.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $49.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $58.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $47.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $48.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $53.00 $43.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $49.00 $47.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Sell $37.00 $31.00

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SL Green Realty

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, SL Green Realty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.44% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

