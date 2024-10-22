Expert Ratings For Roblox

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Roblox, presenting an average target of $48.35, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 9.59% from the previous average price target of $44.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Roblox among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $54.00 $46.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $49.00 $49.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $54.00 $48.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $51.00 $47.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $50.00 $46.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $43.00 $42.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $45.00 $38.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $44.00 $40.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Raises Outperform $49.00 $46.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $56.00 $56.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $42.00 $35.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roblox's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Roblox's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Roblox: A Closer Look

Roblox operates an online video game platform with 80 million daily active users that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning $3.5 billion in bookings in 2023 through in-game purchases and advertising while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers than creating new games or franchises.

Financial Insights: Roblox

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Roblox's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -213.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, Roblox faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

