Expert Ratings For Rivian Automotive

32 analysts have shared their evaluations of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 14 13 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 8 9 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rivian Automotive and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 14.18% from the previous average price target of $15.16.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Rivian Automotive among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $14.00 $11.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $14.00 $11.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $10.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $10.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $14.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $19.00 $15.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $20.00 $15.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Announces Buy $18.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rivian Automotive's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Rivian Automotive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -125.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

