Expert Ratings For Regions Finl

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Regions Finl (NYSE:RF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Regions Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 11.37% from the previous average price target of $22.77.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Regions Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $26.00 $24.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $25.00 $23.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Erika Najarian B of A Securities Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $21.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Regions Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Regions Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Regions Finl

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Financial Milestones: Regions Finl's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Regions Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.55%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

