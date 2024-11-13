Expert Ratings For Prothena Corp

3 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prothena Corp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $66.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A 1.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $67.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Prothena Corp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Prothena Corp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Prothena Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prothena Corp analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Prothena Corp

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Financial Milestones: Prothena Corp's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Prothena Corp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3184.75% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Prothena Corp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 50.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Prothena Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRTA

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform Sep 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.