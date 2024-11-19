Expert Ratings For Principal Finl Gr

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $83.43, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.12% from the previous average price target of $83.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Principal Finl Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $91.00 $87.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $77.00 $75.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $91.00 $94.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $85.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $75.00 $74.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $74.00 -

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in Global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Principal Finl Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -34.51%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.31%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Principal Finl Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Principal Finl Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Principal Finl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

