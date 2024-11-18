Expert Ratings For Pinnacle Finl Partners

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $113.67, along with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.17% from the previous average price target of $104.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pinnacle Finl Partners by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Rabatin Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $135.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $119.00 $113.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $123.00 $113.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $120.00 $108.00 Steven Shaw Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $100.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $101.00 Steven Shaw Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $100.00 $100.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $97.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $101.00

Delving into Pinnacle Finl Partners's Background

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Pinnacle Finl Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle Finl Partners displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pinnacle Finl Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pinnacle Finl Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

