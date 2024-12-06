Expert Ratings For Petco Health and Wellness

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.36, a high estimate of $5.50, and a low estimate of $3.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.1% from the previous average price target of $3.96.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Petco Health and Wellness among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $3.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $5.50 $5.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $4.50 $4.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $3.50 $3.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $3.00 $2.75 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Petco Health and Wellness. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Petco Health and Wellness compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Petco Health and Wellness's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Petco Health and Wellness's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Petco Health and Wellness analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Petco Health and Wellness Better

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its partners with approximately 1,423 pet care centers offering pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Financial Milestones: Petco Health and Wellness's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Petco Health and Wellness's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.46%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Petco Health and Wellness's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, Petco Health and Wellness faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WOOF

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Wedbush Upgrades Neutral Outperform Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WOOF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.