Expert Ratings For Permian Resources

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Permian Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Highlighting a 6.94% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.75.

The standing of Permian Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $19.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Permian Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Permian Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

