Expert Ratings For Payoneer Global

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.75, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.9% from the previous average price target of $7.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Payoneer Global. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $10.00 $9.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $8.50 $7.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $8.00 $6.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $8.00 $7.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Payoneer Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Payoneer Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Payoneer Global's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. The company started to empower global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its diversified cross-border payments platform.

A Deep Dive into Payoneer Global's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Payoneer Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.86% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Payoneer Global's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Payoneer Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Payoneer Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

