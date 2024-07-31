Expert Ratings For Par Pacific Hldgs

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.0, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Experiencing a 11.9% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $42.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Par Pacific Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $32.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Outperform $33.00 - John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $36.00 $42.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $37.00 $43.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $42.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Par Pacific Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Par Pacific Hldgs: A Closer Look

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Financial Insights: Par Pacific Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Par Pacific Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Par Pacific Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Par Pacific Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Par Pacific Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

