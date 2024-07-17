Expert Ratings For Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has been analyzed by 23 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 18 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 10 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $356.74, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. Marking an increase of 1.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $349.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Palo Alto Networks among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turits Keybanc Lowers Overweight $380.00 $384.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $360.00 $340.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Announces Buy $380.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $360.00 $360.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $348.00 $336.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $360.00 $360.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $345.00 $335.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $375.00 $375.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Sarah Hindlian Macquarie Raises Neutral $285.00 $270.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $360.00 $360.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $334.00 $327.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $330.00 $330.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $360.00 $365.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $340.00 $325.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $364.00 $335.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $340.00 $330.00 Michael Turits Keybanc Raises Overweight $384.00 $355.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $360.00 - Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $385.00 $405.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Palo Alto Networks's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Palo Alto Networks's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 85,000 customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Palo Alto Networks: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

