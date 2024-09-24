Expert Ratings For Pacira BioSciences

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 2 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 1 1 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pacira BioSciences, presenting an average target of $30.36, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A 26.47% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $41.29.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pacira BioSciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Les Sulewski Truist Securities Lowers Sell $8.00 $30.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $37.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $39.00 $57.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $43.00 Hardik Parikh JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $45.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $37.00 $41.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $37.00 $42.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Les Sulewski Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $45.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $38.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Pacira BioSciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pacira BioSciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pacira BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

