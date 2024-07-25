Expert Ratings For Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.88, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Highlighting a 8.72% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $45.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pacira BioSciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Les Sulewski Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $45.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $38.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Overweight $38.00 $40.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pacira BioSciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Pacira BioSciences's Background

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

A Deep Dive into Pacira BioSciences's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pacira BioSciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pacira BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

