Expert Ratings For Ouster

Analysts' ratings for Ouster (NYSE:OUST) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.08, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.32% lower than the prior average price target of $13.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ouster. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Lowers Buy $13.00 $17.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ouster. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ouster compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ouster's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ouster's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ouster

Ouster Inc is a provider of lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster's products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company operates in the Americas, Asia and Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Breaking Down Ouster's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ouster displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ouster's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -88.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ouster's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ouster's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ouster's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

