Expert Ratings For Oshkosh

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Oshkosh and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $129.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $114.00. Experiencing a 6.5% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $138.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Oshkosh. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $160.00 $171.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $120.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $114.00 $126.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $119.00 $137.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Oshkosh

Oshkosh is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the us Department of Defense. However, Oshkosh recently lost the JLTV recompete, bringing into focus its us Postal Service contract, which calls for the electrification of us postal vehicles. The company reports in three segments—access equipment (52% of revenue), defense (22%), and vocational (27%)—and generated $9.6 billion in revenue in 2023.

Financial Insights: Oshkosh

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Oshkosh adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

