Expert Ratings For Omega Healthcare Invts

Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.2, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.53% increase from the previous average price target of $37.50.

A clear picture of Omega Healthcare Invts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kai Klose Berenberg Announces Buy $45.00 - Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $45.00 $44.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $39.00 $33.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $39.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omega Healthcare Invts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Omega Healthcare Invts's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. Omega has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs).

Omega Healthcare Invts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Omega Healthcare Invts's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Omega Healthcare Invts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 45.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, Omega Healthcare Invts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

