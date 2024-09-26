Expert Ratings For Nordstrom

Analysts' ratings for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nordstrom, presenting an average target of $22.33, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.84% from the previous average price target of $20.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nordstrom by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $18.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $20.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $24.00 $23.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $22.00 $20.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Hold $25.00 $24.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $23.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nordstrom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nordstrom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nordstrom's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates about 93 department stores and more than 260 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites, two clearance stores, and seven Local locations. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (27% of 2023 sales), shoes (26% of 2023 sales), men's apparel (15% of 2023 sales), and beauty (13% of 2023 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the eponymous family.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nordstrom's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordstrom's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nordstrom's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

