Expert Ratings For NeoGenomics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.5, along with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of NeoGenomics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bruce Jackson Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Bruce Jackson Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NeoGenomics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NeoGenomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NeoGenomics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of NeoGenomics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering NeoGenomics: A Closer Look

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. Advanced Diagnostics segment supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. For Clinical Services, Its specialized diagnostic services are performed based on an online test order or a written test requisition form. The company generates majority of its revenue from Clinical Services.

NeoGenomics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NeoGenomics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeoGenomics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeoGenomics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

