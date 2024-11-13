Expert Ratings For Mosaic

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $29.2, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.18%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Mosaic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Raises Neutral $29.00 $28.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Neutral $28.00 $31.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $32.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mosaic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mosaic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Mosaic

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business, which the company acquired from Vale in 2018.

Mosaic's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Mosaic's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mosaic's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

