Expert Ratings For Mosaic

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.43, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A 8.03% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $32.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Mosaic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Neutral $28.00 $31.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $32.00 $39.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $30.00 $30.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $31.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $32.00

Delving into Mosaic's Background

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business, which the company acquired from Vale in 2018.

Understanding the Numbers: Mosaic's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Mosaic faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.01% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mosaic's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mosaic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

