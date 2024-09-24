Expert Ratings For Mosaic

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Mosaic, presenting an average target of $29.67, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average represents a 8.23% decrease from the previous average price target of $32.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mosaic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $32.00 $39.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $30.00 $30.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $31.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $32.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $30.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mosaic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mosaic's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Mosaic

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business, which the company acquired from Vale in 2018.

Key Indicators: Mosaic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Mosaic's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mosaic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

