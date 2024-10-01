Expert Ratings For Molina Healthcare

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $371.36, a high estimate of $406.00, and a low estimate of $297.00. This current average represents a 3.2% decrease from the previous average price target of $383.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Molina Healthcare's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $360.00 $315.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $353.00 $354.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $378.00 $351.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $320.00 $320.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $351.00 $412.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $297.00 $354.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $375.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $400.00 $440.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $395.00 $420.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Molina Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Molina Healthcare's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molina Healthcare analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Molina Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Molina Healthcare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

