Expert Ratings For Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $368.69, a high estimate of $406.00, and a low estimate of $297.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.46% lower than the prior average price target of $381.92.

The perception of Molina Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $360.00 $315.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $353.00 $354.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $378.00 $351.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $320.00 $320.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $351.00 $412.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $297.00 $354.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 $406.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $375.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $400.00 $440.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $395.00 $420.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Molina Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Molina Healthcare's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Molina Healthcare Better

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Financial Insights: Molina Healthcare

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Molina Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

