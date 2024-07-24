Expert Ratings For Medpace Hldgs

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $447.0, with a high estimate of $469.00 and a low estimate of $432.00. A decline of 2.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Medpace Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sandy Draper Guggenheim Lowers Buy $432.00 $464.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $469.00 $456.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Announces Buy $452.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Announces Buy $435.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Medpace Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Medpace Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Medpace Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Medpace Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Medpace Hldgs

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the us, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Medpace Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medpace Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

