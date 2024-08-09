Expert Ratings For Manitowoc Co

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.06, a high estimate of $14.50, and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.25%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Manitowoc Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $11.30 $13.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Underweight $9.00 $12.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $13.00 $15.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.50 $14.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Neutral $14.50 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Manitowoc Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Manitowoc Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Manitowoc Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Manitowoc Co: A Closer Look

Manitowoc Co Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. It designs and manufactures mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks. It offers products under brand names such as Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift, and Manitowoc Crane Care. Its crane products serve dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in diverse markets, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, infrastructure, and commercial/residential construction. Manitowoc has three reportable segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The Americas segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.

A Deep Dive into Manitowoc Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Manitowoc Co's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Manitowoc Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manitowoc Co's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manitowoc Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Manitowoc Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

