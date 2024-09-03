Expert Ratings For Lyft

In the last three months, 30 analysts have published ratings on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 21 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 14 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 6 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.3, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 12.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.70.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lyft by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Anindya Das Nomura Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $13.00 $19.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $24.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $18.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $20.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $18.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $19.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $12.00 $19.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $17.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $17.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $18.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $10.00 $18.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Announces Hold $15.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $17.00 Steven Fox Fox Advisors Announces Outperform $20.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $19.00 $18.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $24.00 $23.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Announces Buy $20.00 - Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lyft. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lyft's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lyft's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Financial Insights: Lyft

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lyft's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 40.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

