Expert Ratings For Louisiana-Pacific

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $98.33, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $92.83, the current average has increased by 5.92%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Louisiana-Pacific by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $105.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Underperform $75.00 $73.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $112.00 $101.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $86.00 $78.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $101.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $99.00 $99.00

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer and also offers engineered wood siding used in home construction and repair and remodel projects. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Louisiana-Pacific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.22% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Louisiana-Pacific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Louisiana-Pacific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

