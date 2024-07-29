Expert Ratings For Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $45.4, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.5% increase from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Live Oak Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $51.00 $38.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $46.00 $36.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $47.00 $40.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $45.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Live Oak Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Live Oak Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Live Oak Bancshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company. The company specializes in lending and deposit-related services to small businesses nationwide. The company identifies and extends lending to credit-worthy borrowers both within specific industries, also called verticals, through expertise within those industries, and more broadly to select borrowers outside of those industries. A portion of the loans originated by the Bank are partially guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the 7(a) Loan Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America Program, Water and Environmental Program, Business and Industry and Community Facilities loan programs.

Live Oak Bancshares's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Live Oak Bancshares's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Live Oak Bancshares's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Live Oak Bancshares's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Live Oak Bancshares's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Live Oak Bancshares adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

