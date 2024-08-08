Expert Ratings For Liquidia

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $28.83, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.7% lower than the prior average price target of $29.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Liquidia's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Liquidia's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Understanding the Numbers: Liquidia's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Liquidia's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -33.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1377.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -61.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -25.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

