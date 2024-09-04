Expert Ratings For Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.07, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.45% lower than the prior average price target of $59.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Las Vegas Sands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $70.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $55.00 $61.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $57.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $51.00 $59.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $55.00 $59.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $47.00 $53.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $61.00 $62.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $59.00

Discovering Las Vegas Sands: A Closer Look

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Las Vegas Sands: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, Las Vegas Sands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

