Expert Ratings For KKR

KKR (NYSE:KKR) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $125.38, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $113.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $122.25, the current average has increased by 2.56%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of KKR among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $141.00 $128.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $117.00 $112.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $125.00 $116.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $114.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $145.00 $157.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $116.00 $116.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $129.00 $120.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Lowers Buy $113.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KKR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for KKR's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of KKR's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know KKR Better

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $577.6 billion in total managed assets, including $470.6 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of March 2023. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

KKR's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KKR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 210.66% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.31, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

