Expert Ratings For Kinsale Cap Gr

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $484.57, a high estimate of $535.00, and a low estimate of $420.00. Observing a 3.47% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $468.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Kinsale Cap Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $461.00 $445.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $475.00 $480.00 Bill Carache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $535.00 - Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $500.00 $530.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $420.00 $426.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $471.00 $444.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $530.00 $485.00

All You Need to Know About Kinsale Cap Gr

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, a professional, and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment which is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.

Financial Milestones: Kinsale Cap Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Kinsale Cap Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Kinsale Cap Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

