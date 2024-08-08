Expert Ratings For Kimco Realty

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kimco Realty, presenting an average target of $23.6, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 4.42%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kimco Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kimco Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Kimco Realty

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 569 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 87 million square feet.

Key Indicators: Kimco Realty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kimco Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.96% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Kimco Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

