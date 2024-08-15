Expert Ratings For Kimball Electronics

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kimball Electronics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has decreased by 23.32% from the previous average price target of $29.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kimball Electronics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Mike Crawford B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $30.00 Anja Soderstrom Sidoti & Co. Announces Neutral $19.00 - Tim Moore EF Hutton Lowers Hold $20.00 $34.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Inc is a contract electronic manufacturing services company. The company is engaged in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services utilize common production and support capabilities. It is also engaged in producing safety-critical electronic assemblies for its automotive customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Kimball Electronics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kimball Electronics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.31% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimball Electronics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Kimball Electronics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

